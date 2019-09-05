Carl Robert 'Corky' Redding passed away Sept. 3, 2019, just a week after his 96th birthday with his children at his side. He was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Billings, the youngest of six children born to Jessie Dell Veley Redding and Harley Tillman Redding.
He spent his final years at TenderNest in Billings, where many of his caregivers were like a second family. He was also thankful for the care he received from everyone at Billings Clinic.
Corky was preceded in death by his mother and father, and siblings Frieda Winkelman, Ruth Burke, Edmon Stewart Redding, Geraldine Johnson, and Max Allen Redding.
He is survived by his son Mark; daughter Shelly (Kim) Carlson; grandchildren Kimberly (Kyle) Rengel, Bryan Redding, Jeff (Steph) Redding and Jamie Redding; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Full obituary at www.michelottisawyers.com.
