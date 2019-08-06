On July 31, 2019, our beloved Carla Mae was healed from cancer as she entered Heaven and joined both her Dad, Victor, and her Heavenly Father.
She lived life to the fullest and relished being a mom and grandma. The number of lives she impacted is too many to count.
Please join us in celebrating her life on August 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carla’s name to the Special K Ranch, P.O. Box 479, Columbus, MT, 59019, where she loved the residents and brought beauty to the world for 21 years.
A full obituary can be found at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
