Carla Marie Buckmiller

BILLINGS - Beloved sister, aunt, and daughter Carla Marie Buckmiller (Carly) passed away on April 15, 2023, in Billings, Montana at the age of 56.

Carla was born in Billings in 1966 to Henry and Ruth Buckmiller. She moved with her family between Montana and Nevada several times. Striking out on her own, Carla attended Job Corps of America in Ogden, Utah and then moved to Kansas City, Missouri to start her career and loved the friends, music, and fun she found there. Later, she studied social sciences and history at the College of Southern Nevada. She was an American history buff, avid reader, and animal lover who provided a loving home to several shelter rescues over the years.

Carla was a loving aunt to two nieces and two nephews, always keeping them connected and remembering their special occasions.

Seriously impacted by a botched surgery in 1993, Carla alternatively struggled and persevered against ongoing medical issues for the next thirty years. She is gone too soon but succeeded in creating a meaningful life and being present for her family at many important moments.

Carla is survived by her sister Robin Buckmiller and family (JJ, Andrew, and Sienna Cadiz) of Bellevue, WA; niece Kimberly Wittig of Billings, MT; and nephew Christopher Salter of Las Vegas, NV. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Buckmiller; father, Henry Buckmiller; and sisters Rebecca Wittig and Linda Buckmiller.

A celebration of Carla's life will be held on Saturday, April 22 at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, followed by lunch at the chapel hall. After, those who wish to may follow the family as we drive Carla "home" to her final resting place at Rockvale Cemetery. Carl's family is grateful to the medical teams and caregivers at Riverstone Health, St. Vincent's Hospital and SCH Health, and Avantara rehabilitation center for your care and great compassion.