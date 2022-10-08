Carla Sue (Coffey) Will

Carla attended and graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1965. She then attended Carroll College in Helena, MT for a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education and finished her degree at MSU Bozeman in 1969. She started her teaching career at Crow Agency, MT where she met her husband Arden Ray Will (the night janitor at the time for the elementary school). They later married July 3, 1976 in Wolf Point, MT. Together they resided in the Indian Health Services Housing for six years where many friendships were formed. On February 24, 1978, their son Jess Elliot Will was born and family life had begun. In July 1982, they found their perfect forever home in Hardin, MT. There, they also lived with Carla’s mother, Berniece. The fall of 1986, Carla continued her teaching career in Hardin, MT as a third-grade teacher, where she had a wonderful twenty years of service. On March 27, 1988 a surprise birth of Alex Jordan Will joined the family. Together, Arden and Carla built a wonderful and full life in Hardin. They were regarded as a home full of love, shelter and food for anyone in the community. Carla always had a sharing and caring heart. She loved many things, such as playing the piano, reading a good book, and having a conversation with an old friend (as many of you know, she was blessed with the gift of gab), but nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren, Amber Dawn Will (October 12, 2007 of Jess Will) and Maddox Arden Will (July 9, 2022 of Alex & Chelsey Will). Carla is survived by her son Jess Elliot Will and granddaughter Amber Dawn Will of Grand Forks, ND, son Alex Jordan Will, daughter-in-law Chelsey Rae (Jansma) Will and grandson Maddox Arden Will of East Helena, MT, Half-Brother Terry Vincent and Maria (Zeze) McIntyre of Barra Mansa, Brazil, and Sister-in-Law Dyann McCrory of Plentywood, MT. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Arden Ray Will (died October 2, 2021), her parents Berniece and Mel Coffey and Ernest Somers, five Brother-In-Laws and five Sister-in-Laws and their spouses.