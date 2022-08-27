Carma Spens Cederholm, 96, passed away at an assisted living home in Billings, Montana on August 26. Carma was born on October 30, 1925 in Burlington, Wyoming to Mildred and Nathaniel Spens. She married Glen Cederholm in Red Lodge on February 11, 1946. Glen brought to their marriage two children from his previous marriage and together they had three more children. They were married for over 60 years.
Carma enjoyed the role of caregiver, mother and wife very much. She loved gardening, cooking and kept a lovely home for her family. For over 25 years she was a Registered practicing Reflexologist and also volunteered at Saint Vincent Hospital for 22 years. While her family was young she was involved in Brownies, Cub Scouts, Extension Club and many school sanctioned programs. She always enjoyed entertaining in her home and made everyone feel welcome. Carma and glen were wonderful dancers and loved going out with their friends. Carma was preceded in death by her husband Glen, a brother Wayne, a sister Dorothy, her mother Mildred and father Nathaniel.
She is survived by a daughter, Glennis McNeal, Beaverton Oregon; a son, Bill (Barbara) Cedarholm, Vancouver Washington; a son, Jerry (Alma) Cederholm, San Jose California; a daughter, Darcy Love, Billings Montana; and a son, Fred (Sue) Cederholm, Billings Montana. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, many great, and great great grandchildren.
