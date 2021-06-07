Carmel Camarillo
Carmel Camarillo 93 passed away May 27, Carmel was born in El Paso TX, Dec. 21 1927. Her parents were Ramon & Juanita Camarillo. She was raised in the Joliet, Fromberg, Edgar area of Montana
Her siblings include brothers: Manuel (Billings), Ralph (CO), Ramon(d), 'Speedy' Joe (d), Ramon(d), Jesse(d)
Her sister include; Maryann & Margret (Billings), Delphine(d), Louise(d)
Carmel had two sons; Larry (North Carolina), Allen (Billings). Her daughters include; Angie (Billings), Whitney Rica(d). She also leave behind eight grandchildren ; Joel, Zane, Zack, Ricardo, Ramon, Carmel, Cori, Alicia(d). seven great grandchildren; Jesse, Anthony, Matea, Anica, Justin, Eli(d))
She was employed at the Rex (Big Sky Linen) for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing & cooking. Anyone who grew up on the Southside of Billings had some of her infamous Chicken Molè & Spanish rice. She enjoyed showing friends & family new words in sign language.
Viewing can be done at Smith's funeral chapel Tuesday & Wednesday. Funeral services will be held Thursday June 10, at 9 a.m. reception following at Central Park
Please wear something pink or floral in her honor
