Carmen A. Gonzalez
Carmen A. Gonzalez, formerly of Hysham, MT, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Carmen was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico on Nov. 9, 1926. She married Frutoso Gonzalez and came to Montana in 1957.
Carmen is survived by her son Frutoso, her daughters San Juanita, Martha, and Ruth; and granddaughters Brandy and Brittany Hoven. She is preceded in death by her husband Frutoso.
The family would like to thank all the members of St. Vincent Internal Medicine, Synergy Home Care, and St. John's United Home Health and Hospice who took care of Carmen during the last few months and years.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. John's United Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Smith West Chapel. Rite of committal at Terrace Gardens to follow. A memorial service will also be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
