Carol Ann Andersen, 88, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2019 at Billings Clinic. A sweet, gentle soul, Carol was born Sept. 1, 1931 in Billings to Helmert and Ina May (McLauchlin) Loyning. She was raised on a ranch in Warren and attended schools in Billings, Warren, Red Lodge, and Bridger where she met the love of her life, Jim Andersen. She graduated from Bridger High School as salutatorian in the Class of 1949. After high school, she attended Billings Business College and upon graduation worked for Carter Oil Company in Billings.
On Sept. 20, 1952 Carol married Jim. They lived in Oklahoma City for several years while Jim was in the Air Force. After Jim was discharged from the military, they returned to Bridger where they owned and operated Andersen Texaco and Towing Service for 25 years. Carol centered her life around making a home with her husband and their two sons, Kevin and Craig. She was an active participant in the Bridger community and involved in many local organizations, including the Bridger Women’s Club, the Bridger Library Board, and the Nu-Art Club. After Jim’s death in 2010, Carol moved to Billings. Church was very important to Carol. She was a current member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Billings where she was involved with ECW (Episcopal Church Women). A wonderful baker, Carol passed down many of her signature cookie and pie recipes to her children and grandchildren, all of whom cherish the time they spent with her in the kitchen. She kept her mind sharp until the end, maintaining a voracious reading habit and never turning down a challenging crossword puzzle. She will be dearly missed.
Carol is survived by her sons, Kevin (Jody) Andersen and Craig (Susan) Andersen; granddaughters Ashlynn (David Kuhn), Jessica and Lexi Andersen; grandson Tyler Andersen; step-grandchildren Stephen and Nichole Ferestad; sister-in-law LaDonna Andersen; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; brother Ronald and sister-in-law Bette Loyning; sister Lois and brother-in-law Dave Nichol; brother-in-law Wayne Andersen; and nephew Mark Andersen. The family would like to thank the neighbors in her Homeowner’s Association for their friendship and assistance. Special thanks to Denise & Mike, Sandy, Alvina, Diane, Marge and Bina.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in her name to the Billings Public Library Foundation; 510 N. Broadway, Billings, MT 59101 or the Montana Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3232, Billings, MT 59103
