Carol was born to Art and Marion Steinmetz in Billings, and passed away from complications of severe dementia. She attended Billings-area schools, and graduated from Eastern Montana College with degrees in Business and Education. Carol worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for several businesses in Billings and Laurel. With a good sense of humor and quick wit, she enjoyed many friends.
Carol loved music and was a fine piano player. Later, she took an interest in old-time fiddle and bluegrass music. Carol joined the Yellowstone Bluegrass Association, which was highlighted with a week at the Mark O’Connor Fiddle Camp in California. With a passion for cats, she housed two or three cats most of her life. Any stray cat could count on a good square meal!
Surviving family include brothers Wade (Kathe) and Ken (Terri); nephew Cory (Zoe) and niece Lauren (Adam); and many cousins and good friends.
Wade and Ken thank the staffs at Sweetwater Nursing Center and Canyon Creek Memory Care for their skilled nursing and compassion for Carol during the last few years. Special thanks also go to cousin Janice and best friend Jeannie for caring for her until death. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association-Montana or Yellowstone County Animal Shelter.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9,. at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
