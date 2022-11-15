Carol (Ardy) Robertson, 99, passed away Nov 2, at Butterfly Homes in Billings, MT.

Ardy was born on Sept 14, 1923 to Carl and Marie Ellingson Thoe in Fordville, ND and spent the first 39 years of her life there. It was there she met and the love of her life, Bud Robertson. They were married on June 6, 1948 and had four children. They moved to Roundup, MT in Sept 1962.

Ardy spent her life raising her family, baking pies and cinnamon rolls for the local cafes and always had coffee and cookies, along with a listening ear for anyone that stopped into her home. The greatest joys of her life came in her later years as her family grew to include 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visits from them were the highlight of her days.

Over her life, she was a member of the Fordville Lutheran Church and the Zion Lutheran Church of Roundup.

Ardy was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her parents, Carl and Marie; her siblings, Oren Thoe, Con Thoe, Ella Marie Gonitzke, Lenore Nelson and Alden Jerome Thoe; her daughter-in-law Christie Robertson, and so many others who have gone before her.

She is survived by her children – Conrad (Nancy) Robertson, Jerry (Donna) Robertson, Elaine (Laury) Sealey and Cindy (Frank) Donnes; her grandchildren Landon (Bianca) Sealey, Amanda Robertson, Carson (Emily) Robertson, Jill Robertson, Ty (Rina) Robertson, Jeff (Katie) Sealey, Darren (Jennell) Donnes, Jamie (Mike) Hass, Amber (Joe) Barta, and Lisa (AJ) VanSetten; her great-grandchildren and hundreds of extended family and friends.

The celebration of her life will be on Thursday, November 17, at 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Roundup, MT with a luncheon following. It will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Cremation has taken place and she will make her final trip back to North Dakota this spring where she will be laid to rest with Bud at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church of Roundup or a charity of your choice.

Wier Funeral Home of Roundup is in charge of the arrangements.