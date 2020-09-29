 Skip to main content
Carol Elizabeth Byrnes
Carol Elizabeth Byrnes passed away in Sept. 2020 at her home in Billings. Carol attended schools in Billings, and married the love of her life, Jack Byrnes in Reno, Nevada in 1975. They were married for 45 years.

Carol was a wonderful homemaker, and an excellent cook. She made the best fried chicken anyone would ever have. Carol was honest and loving, and will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband Jack; and two children, Dave and Amy. Carol passed away after a long bout with Alzheimer's with her caregiver and husband Jack by her side.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

