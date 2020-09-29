Carol Elizabeth Byrnes
Carol Elizabeth Byrnes passed away in Sept. 2020 at her home in Billings. Carol attended schools in Billings, and married the love of her life, Jack Byrnes in Reno, Nevada in 1975. They were married for 45 years.
Carol was a wonderful homemaker, and an excellent cook. She made the best fried chicken anyone would ever have. Carol was honest and loving, and will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband Jack; and two children, Dave and Amy. Carol passed away after a long bout with Alzheimer's with her caregiver and husband Jack by her side.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.