Carol Elizabeth Ruff Byrnes

During her lifetime, Carol could be found around Billings in blue Wranglers, sweatshirts, and tennis shoes. She joined her sisters in her favorite activities: eating out – Carol with a plate of fried chicken, shopping – the group was lovingly dubbed ‘The Walmart Sisters', or at the casinos – Carol was renowned for her lucky streak. She drove around town in her beloved Subaru, although she always wanted a PT Cruiser in her favorite color, purple. Her family also recalls her fondness for camping trips to Woodbine and Fireman's Point. Carol worked a variety of jobs, including in the mail room at the Federal Building, for her brother Bill at Big Sky Linen, and with her sister Ella cleaning fire-damaged homes.