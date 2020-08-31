Carol F. Weigum, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin went to be with her husband Rolland in heaven on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1942, to George and Emma Ostermiller. She was an enrolled tax agent and was very proud of her work, she even had her office in her home. She always enjoyed her clients and their families.
On Mother's Day, Carol looked forward to going to the nursery to select her flowers for her yard and also her one freebie. She also loved traveling with her husband, shopping for her shoes and clothes, as well as her animals. Carol was a very loving person and tried to help everyone when she was able to. On the day of her departure Carol won medical staff over with her laughter and love of people in general.They all thought she was a 'Gem'.
Carol was preceded in death by Rolland, her husband, her parents and two older sisters. She is survived by her sister Pat (Lloyd), daughter Pam (Bill) and son Ken. Grandchildren, Haylee, Kiana, Emalee and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Help for Homeless Pets.
Visitation is at Smith Funeral Chapels West. 304 34th St West. 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2nd.
Funeral Service 1pm Thursday September 3rd at Pilgrim Congregational Church 409 South 36th Street.
Entombment at Sunset Memorial Mausoleum.
