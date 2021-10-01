Carol Henckel

In 2008, Carol, Mark, and Peggy Lawver started the Walleye Tournament, an annual event at Canyon Ferry that raised money for Camp Mak-a-Dream. Although she seldom fished herself, she and her husband taught many of Park City and Laurel's children how to cast a rod for the first time. The two were devoted to each other as partners in their family life, their interests, and their Catholicism. After Mark died in 2010, Carol continued to plan and put on the Walleye Tournament and continued her late husband's legacy of outdoor reporting by researching and writing the (Montana Outdoor Radio Show) fishing report every week.