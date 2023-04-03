Carol J. Andrews, 82, of Billings, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, at Billings Clinic.
Carol was born on June 24, 1940, in Tyler, Minnesota, to Gretchen (Hassman) and Frank Johnson. She earned a cosmetology degree and worked as a cosmetologist. She was a member of Faith Chapel and the Christian Women's Club, as well as being the spouse of a career Air Force airman. She enjoyed crocheting and providing daycare.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Donald J. Andrews; her children, Sandra, Sherri and Suzanne; her brother, Carson Johnson; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is set for Saturday, June 24, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
