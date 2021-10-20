Carol Jaye Erbacher

When earth loses a precious soul, heaven gains a brilliant star.

Such was the case, Saturday, Oct. 16, when Carol Erbacher ascended to her place in the heavens.

Carol loved deeply and passionately ~ her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her late husband Bob, her daughters Robin and Bobbie, her son John, all her numerous, beloved grandchildren, her brothers and sister and most special and spoiled dog, Erby. Not to mention a multitude of friends all of whom were blessed and honored by her friendship, her many acts of kindness, and especially by her inexhaustible prayers. Carol was a Prayer Warrior of the first order! Powerful, sincere, unquestioning prayer was her hallmark. You just knew God was listening when Carol prayed for you, which she LOVED doing!

Carol also loved to shop...and decorate...and entertain, which she and Bob did often and lavishly. Carol had “the eye” for style and fashion. If you were fortunate enough to be within her radar, whether working at Hart Albin, The Spinning Wheel or Cricket Clothing Co. or simply just shopping with her, you were the recipient of her well received suggestions as your pocketbook was soon to discover!