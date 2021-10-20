Carol Jaye Erbacher

When earth loses a precious soul, heaven gains a brilliant star.
Such was the case, Saturday, Oct. 16, when Carol Erbacher ascended to her place in the heavens.
Carol loved deeply and passionately ~ her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her late husband Bob, her daughters Robin and Bobbie, her son John, all her numerous, beloved grandchildren, her brothers and sister and most special and spoiled dog, Erby. Not to mention a multitude of friends all of whom were blessed and honored by her friendship, her many acts of kindness, and especially by her inexhaustible prayers. Carol was a Prayer Warrior of the first order! Powerful, sincere, unquestioning prayer was her hallmark. You just knew God was listening when Carol prayed for you, which she LOVED doing!
Carol also loved to shop...and decorate...and entertain, which she and Bob did often and lavishly. Carol had “the eye” for style and fashion. If you were fortunate enough to be within her radar, whether working at Hart Albin, The Spinning Wheel or Cricket Clothing Co. or simply just shopping with her, you were the recipient of her well received suggestions as your pocketbook was soon to discover!
Carol and Bob were fortunate enough to travel around the world and formed lifelong friendships with those that were able to go with them. She was creative and artistic and learned to paint in retirement and shared this talent with her friends and grandkids. She was an avid card player which was a natural way for her to exercise her competitive nature. She was also adventurous, witty, and enjoyed a good laugh or a good-natured prank, especially with her siblings.
Carol Jaye MacDonald was born Dec. 24, 1942 in Rawlins, WY. Not long after, the family moved to Saint Maries, ID where she spent her childhood. The family later made the move to Havre, MT where she lived until she married Bob. Shortly after marriage, she and Bob settled in Billings and raised their children. After retiring Bob and Carol became snowbirds and settled in Pebble Creek, Goodyear, Arizona where they met many new friends and thoroughly enjoyed their retirement. After over 50 years of marriage, Carol was preceded in death by her husband.
Carol spent her final year in Meridian, Idaho where she quickly added to her vast community of friends spread throughout the country. Carol follows her parents, husband, two brothers, and multiple friends who all passed before her.
She is survived by her three children, Robin (Bob) Fedje, John (Kim) Erbacher, and Bobbie (Joe) Kane as well as her eight grandchildren, Sam and Molly Fedje, Emily, Josh, Zach and Ben Erbacher, and Simon and Wylie Kane. She is also survived by her brothers Dave and Mike and sister Jean, and many beloved extended members of the Erbacher, MacDonald, Morris, and McMillan families as well as countless friends.
Carol is deeply, sorrowfully, and will be forever missed. However, as we mourn her passing, we rejoice with her and for her as she has achieved her greatest desire~ to be eternally home with her greatest love and Lord, Jesus.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Monday Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr. Billings, MT with a reception to follow the service.
