Carol Jean Michels went to the Lord March 22, surrounded by her husband, most of her children and grandson Tucker at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. Carol was born May 14, 1945 to Jens and Marie Jensen in Plentywood Montana. She was the last of six, following Ellen, June, Johnny, Shirley, and Lillian.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday April 1 at 10 a.m. at the Medicine Lake, MT Firehall. To view her full obit or leave condolences for the family, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.