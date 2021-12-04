Carol Kathryn Linde

She graduated with a degree in nursing and served as the Assistant Director of Nursing at Dakota Hospital in Fargo for 12 years. Marv and Carol had three boys: Brian, Dave and Steve, who were active with sports, music and scouts. The family traveled extensively for years with a pop-up tent trailer and, in 1975, the family took a month long trip down the West Coast. Following that trip, they coincidentally purchased three of the campgrounds in Montana that they had stayed at. The drive to be self-employed led Marv and Carol to become franchisees in Kampgrounds of America (KOA). In 1977, Marv and Carol purchased the Billings KOA and, in 1981, they purchased the West Yellowstone KOA. They later purchased the Bozeman KOA in 1996 (sold in 2013), and the Mountainside (Lionshead) KOA and Super 8 Hotel in 2007. Their dream of expanding the family opportunities led them to purchase the adjoining Deep Well Ranch in West Yellowstone in 2017.