Carol L. Weidinger

Carol lived a long and full life as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister before going peacefully to Heaven to be with our Lord Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Born as Carol Cook on Dec. 13, 1946 to Hobart Cook and Weymouth Palmer in Billings, MT, she grew up in Billings with her sister Judy and two brothers, Richard, and Leland before graduating from Billings Senior High School in 1965. Carol met the love of her life and soulmate while still in middle school; before long, she and Daniel Weidinger became high school sweethearts. They married on July 17 in 1965, marking the start of 55 years of a beautiful love story. Their daughter Nancy was born in 1966 and was shortly followed by their second daughter Barb in 1968.

This small and sturdy family traveled the world, following Dan in the service to the United States Air Force. No matter where they went, strong friendships were formed, many of which are kept strong to this very day. From Dan and Carol's love grew an amazing and loving family. From their two daughters came eight grandchildren, and eight more great grandchildren, who all affectionately knew her as ‘Grammy.' Her family was extensive, tight-knit, and the light of Grammy's life. In 1975, Dan received an honorable discharge, and the family settled in Havre, MT soon afterward. Carol worked in Social Security Administration for many years before starting a career at Herberger's Department Store. Starting as a part time office associate, she climbed the corporate ladder to full time office manager - a position she held happily for 20 years. Over the years, Carol was introduced to stamping and card making. Each and every card she made was a beautiful and unique work of art that would forever be cherished by the recipients. She also took up quilting in recent years, and again, each quilt proved to be wonderful works of love.