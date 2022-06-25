PARK CITY - Carol Lannen, 76, of Park City passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Beartooth Manor in Columbus.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2nd at the Shields Valley Bible Church in Clyde Park.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit http://www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.