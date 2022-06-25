 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Lannen

  • 0

PARK CITY - Carol Lannen, 76, of Park City passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Beartooth Manor in Columbus.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2nd at the Shields Valley Bible Church in Clyde Park.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit http://www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News