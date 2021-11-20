Carol Lynn Ferguson

Feb. 14, 1940 — Nov. 14, 2021
Carol Lynn Cooper Ferguson was born in Billings on Valentine's Day, 1940, to Constance Stevens Cooper and Lyle Cooper. She grew up in Bridger and Billings and graduated in 1958 from Billings Senior High School, where she was actively involved in student theater projects. She attended college at the University of Montana, where she was involved in several student organizations and chaired the Montana Forum (a student-faculty discussion group) as well as the Foreign Student Committee. In 1962, Carol was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study history in Brussels, Belgium. She then earned a master's degree in history from the University of Rochester. In 1966, she returned to Montana, where she raised four children while working for over 30 years for the state of Montana.
Carol had a brilliant mind and took a keen interest in politics, the law, and humanitarian affairs. She was an active member of Helena's PEO chapter BK, the AAUW, Plymouth Congregational Church, and the Montana Democratic Party. In her later years, she enjoyed digging deep into family genealogy. More than anything, Carol enjoyed summertime at the family cabin in Silver Gate, where as a child she guided tourists on horseback and where she got to know two of her favorite equine friends, Sparkles and Fancy.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a son who died in infancy. She is survived by her beloved sister, Joanne Cooper Morrill of Seattle, and brother, David Cooper of Helena, and by her dear cousin and friend Wendy Keating of Billings, nephew Andrew Morrill and niece Jean Morrill, and her four children—David Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson-Mañon, Laura Ferguson Jetty, and Jennifer Ferguson—and two sons-in-law, Cipriano Mañon Muñoz and Mike Jetty, as well as seven grandchildren: Ameyalli, Rosamond, Nathaniel, Chanti, Emiliano, Hannah, and Sapphire.
Our Valentine will be greatly missed.
A family celebration of Carol's life will take place at the family cabin next summer. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make charitable donations in Carol's name to the E. Lyle Cooper Endowed Scholarship at MSU-Billings or the Jules A. Karlin Scholarship Fund at the University of Montana-Missoula. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carol.
