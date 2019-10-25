{{featured_button_text}}

Carol May Kirmis (Nelson), age 67, of Billings passed away in her home Oct. 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Cremation has taken place. In celebration of Carol’s beautiful life, you are invited to her home at 5221 Millstone Circle Billings, MT 59106 on Oct. 26, 2019 from 3-5 pm. Prayer service will be held at 3:30 pm.

