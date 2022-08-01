Carol Neufeld went to her heavenly home July 31, in her home surrounded by family just as she wished it to be.

Carol Ann (Pobis) Neufeld was born on January 9, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri to Warren and Ruby Pobis. Carol lived in St. Louis until she was married to Roy D. Neufeld of Larslan, Montana. They farmed in Larslan all of their 53 married years, first with Roy's father and mother and later with their two sons and their families. Carol and Roy have three children, Roy Allen, Jennifer Annette, and Curtis Ryan. The couple also resided in Billings, Montana, mostly during Carol's cancer treatments and winters. Carol was a member of the Lustre MB Church and WMS and many organizations over the years. She was passionate with the Relay for Life effort when she was able.

Carol loved the Lord and loved people and her quick and genuine smile endeared people to her. She had a most loving and forgiving spirit, always ready to share her faith the reason for her hope in life and eternity. She loved family and was a mother first to all of her children and grandchildren. Sharing and teaching them everything she knew with unlimited patience and time. While Carol knew all the hard work that make farms work as well as providing for family with garden produce and home care she had a passion for quilting. Not only did she share and teach that with all of her grandchildren but also used quilts as a calling card to share her love for Jesus with any fellow cancer patients she encountered. Through the 14 years of her courageous cancer journey she encouraged, consoled and shared God's love with countless friends, with or without, cancer. Those that she met became her friends, not to be forgotten either in person or prayer. Her strong and unbending faith was a living example for all of how we are intended to walk through this life, day by day depending on Jesus and not our own ability or reason. Her tremendous God given ability to forgive is a feature of Carol's life that clearly demonstrates her loving spirit and reconciling differences from her early years enabled her to have a life long relationship with all of her family.

It is with great gratitude that Carol and her family thanks the countless friends, relatives and acquaintances that unfailingly prayed for her and with her through this long fight. Words cannot express the deep appreciation and love for the amazing, caring OB/GYN oncology team at the Billings Clinic. The care and friendship of all of the doctors and staff of the Glasgow FMDH clinic, hospital and ER are beyond measure and a special thanks to Dr. Ross for making it possible for Carol to be in her home surrounded by family in her last days. So many caregivers that went beyond the professional role to become personal friends that she enjoyed spending time with. So much so that she "relaxed" on her "spa days" in the infusion center as she was "pampered" on her long chemo treatments.

Carol will reunite with those that went before her including her father Warren Pobis and mother Ruby (Birlew) Cook; father and mother-in-law, Jake and Ida (Richert) Neufeld and many other family. She is survived by her husband Roy D. Neufeld; children: Roy Allen Neufeld (Jodi), Jennifer Reddig (Brandon) and Curtis Neufeld (Lisa); grandchildren: Tiffany Garner (Reuben), Austin Neufeld (Madison), Shelby Norcutt (Clint), Amber Ann Reddig, Clay Reddig, Samantha Neufeld, Jake Neufeld and Piper Carol Neufeld; great-grandchildren: Jace Garner, Lake Neufeld and Blakely Garner.

Family will receive friends 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Bell Mortuary. A Celebration of her life will be 10 a.m., Friday August 5, at the MB Church in Lustre, Montana with Pastor Frank Lenihan officating. Memorials can be made to the Lustre Christian High School or the children's hospital of your choice.