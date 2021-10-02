Carol Perry Van Cleve Kirby 'Buckshot'

From 1987 until 1994, Carol, John and the girls lived in Newport, RI for John's recall to active duty at the US Naval War College. While there, they sponsored many foreign Naval families from all over the globe, including India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Honduras, and Morocco. Carol took the students and their families all under her wing, sharing her home and heart with them, making sure they felt connected and had someone to turn to. She enjoyed countless meals with them all, shared our culture with them, as they shared their culture with us, and became fast and lifelong friends with these students and their families. Over the years, no matter where she was....at the ranch, at the War College or in her hometown of Big Timber, she touched many lives very deeply.