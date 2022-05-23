Carol Susan Schuman, 73, of Billings, passed away on May 21, another victim of the COVID virus.
Susan was born on Dec. 18, 1948, to Francis E. Schuman and Naomi L. (Anderson) Schuman in Billings. Susan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her six brothers, David P. (Connie), Eugene (Bobbie), James M. (Norma), John C. (Barb), Tim L. (Desi) and Thomas (Patrice), with many nephews, nieces and extended family.
Sue will be missed by family and friends.
Cremation has taken place with no services at this time.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.