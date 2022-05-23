Carol Susan Schuman, 73, of Billings, passed away on May 21, another victim of the COVID virus.

Susan was born on Dec. 18, 1948, to Francis E. Schuman and Naomi L. (Anderson) Schuman in Billings. Susan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her six brothers, David P. (Connie), Eugene (Bobbie), James M. (Norma), John C. (Barb), Tim L. (Desi) and Thomas (Patrice), with many nephews, nieces and extended family.

Sue will be missed by family and friends.

Cremation has taken place with no services at this time.

