Carole Elizabeth Billstein Witman was born July 6, 1926, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Arthur Emil Florian Billstein and Elizabeth Ann Spencer Billstein. From her father, she received her sense of adventure and humor; from her mother she received her love of sewing and homemaking. She graduated from Altoona High School in 1944, and went to Penn State University, where she graduated with a degree in horticulture in 1948. She was active in the Wesley Foundation. It was there that she met Harold Witman, and they were married in Altoona on Aug. 14, 1948. In 71 years of marriage, they raised four daughters and made many homes across the country because of her husband’s career. She cherished the many friends she made through the years.
Carole loved gardening, knitting, adventure and exploring new places. No matter where they lived, she was always active in the United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong loyal Penn State football fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sister, Marjorie; her special cousin, Ross Billstein; and many other friends and relatives. She is survived by her husband, Harold “Wit” of Billings; daughters Marjorie, Cynthia (Curt Wrinkle), Nancy (Ken Obenauf) and Jan (Gary Geiman); grandchildren Karl Slagle, Michael Slagle, Rachael Weasley (David), Sarah Witman (Dan Melamed), Luke Obenauf (Katie); and one great-grandson, Zeke Weasley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hope United Methodist Church, Billings.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Hope United Methodist Church, 244 Wicks Lane.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
