Funeral services for Kitty Sorenson will be held on Monday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church in Buffalo. Father Morgan White will officiate. Interment will follow at Jewett Cemetery.

A Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. on Sunday with visitation with the family present afterward until 9 p.m. at the funeral home in Jewett.

Kitty was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, March 10, 1937. She grew up there and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She loved working in her flower beds and enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds. In her spare time, she would read, crochet, do word searches and play games on the computer.

She is survived by her three children: John Swokowski and his wife Dori, Judi Kirkpatrick and her husband David, and Tom Swokowski and his wife Melanie. Seven grandchildren: Thadeus Thomas and his wife Susan, Shannon Thomas and her partner Lori, Andy Swokowski and his wife Katie, Sonya Gurtler and her husband Aaron – Scott McIntosh and his wife Nicole, and Hilary Stevener and her husband Charlie – Jody Swokowski Eight great-grandchildren: Jaxon, Logan, Joey and Charli Swokowski - Samantha and Jordan McIntosh and Alice and Jake Stevener. There were also nieces and nephews and many special friends.

Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Anita Tadych, Zeno and Lillian Tadych, her sisters, Laverne Simmer, Dorothy Ruddy and Sister Renita Tadych and her husband Ted Sorenson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://homelesstohome.com/