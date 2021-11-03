Caroline M. Diebert-Stockton 'Carol' Cooney

Carol Cooney passed away on Nov. 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings. She was born on Oct. 19, 1922, in Balfour, North Dakota, to Joseph and Magdelene (Keller) Diebert.

Carol worked at Mckesson Robbins Phone Co. and retired from Eastern Montana College. She was a member of Catholic Daughters, Council of Catholic Women (CCW), Billings Gem and Mineral Club, Coast Guard Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary Post 6774 in Billings and Post 3177 in Laurel. A co-founder of the Billings Boat Club, she also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, and was a rockhound.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph B. Stockton (March 13, 1990); her second husband, E. Jack Cooney (June 1, 2016); her son, Dennis Joseph; her siblings, George (Donna) Diebert, Casper Diebert, Michael (Norma) Diebert, Leo (Hannah) Diebert, Marie (Donald) Brown, Katherine (August) Beer, Rosine (Ralph) Panian, Anna (Glenn) Luderman, and Maggie (Bill) Jacobs; ber brothers-in-law, LLoyd (Helen) Stockton, Glee (Thelma and Jackie) Stockton and David (Joyce) Stockton. She is survived by her children, Ken (Vicky) Stockton; adopted son, Ed (Fran) Fry; grandchildren Jae Stockton, Joanne David and Carlena Stockton; great-granddaughter, Erica David; and several nieces and nephews.