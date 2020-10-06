Caroline Mae Shane

Caroline (‘Carolyn') Mae Shane (nee Hodgkinson), 98, of Billings, Montana, passed away on Monday Oct. 5, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1922 in Thunder Hawk, South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Edward Hodgkinson and Annie Menz, and was the last surviving of their 13 children.

Edward Hodgkinson immigrated from England at the age of 14 and settled with his family in North Dakota. He married Annie Menz 1894 and eventually settled a homestead near Thunder Hawk. Carolyn remembered her father as a clever and talented man, and her mother as a compassionate woman, a midwife, always willing to help those in need. Through her mother's lineage, Carolyn was one-quarter Yankton Sioux, and her great-grandmother was Old Yellow Eyes.

Carolyn married Ralph Morton Shane on July 14, 1944, in Bismarck, North Dakota. They lived in Fort Yates, North Dakota, Cass Lake, Minnesota, Fort Duchesne, Utah, Warm Springs, Oregon, New Town, North Dakota, and eventually settled in Billings, Montana. Her husband Ralph preceded her in death in 1984.