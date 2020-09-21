 Skip to main content
Caroline Pelkey
Caroline Pelkey

Caroline Pelkey, 87, August 20, 1933 – Sept. 11, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Services will be held at a future date.

For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

