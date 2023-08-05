Cari Martin, 70, of Billings, passed away peacefully at RiverStone Hospice Home on Aug. 2, 2023.
Cari is survived by her husband of 50 years, Duane; her daughters, Kim (Tom) Rupsis and Jacee (Jeff) Krueger; and four grandsons, Thomas, Adam, Jaxtyn and Joel.
A celebration of Cari's life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, held at DanWalt Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cari's memory may be made to RiverStone Hospice at 123 S. 27th St., Billings, MT 59101 or online at RiverstoneHealth.org. Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the outstanding hospice care she received.
A full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
