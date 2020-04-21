Carolyn Jean Webb
Carolyn Jean Webb

Sept. 25, 1942 - April 4, 2020, Billings, MT

Carolyn lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, and wife. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Dick, her children, Rich and Stephanie, and four grandchildren.

