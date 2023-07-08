Carrie Beth Olson-Manoff

BILLINGS - The Sufi poet, Hafiz, wrote, "The heart is right to cry even when the smallest drop of light, of love, is taken away." Our hearts are gushing.

Carrie Beth was larger than life. She couldn't be contained, she couldn't be restrained. Our beautiful whirlwind of energy and light, entered this earthly plane November 16, 1979 and left this earthly plane on Friday, June 23, 2023 to join her father, David; her first love, John; her soul mate, Jason; her husband, Charlie; and her beloved companion of many years, her dog, Max, in that place of eternal love and peace.

If any human, animal or plant was fortunate enough to have Carrie shine her light their way, it was a blessing indeed.

Carrie Beth loved music and played the piano. She loved plants and was a master gardener. She loved all of nature and took many pictures of flowers and sunsets. She loved Shih Tzu dogs and took a million pictures of her adopted dogs over many years. She loved poetry and wrote poetry herself, having one of her poems published as a young girl. She loved art and created the most fantastical cards for people. She loved her friends and gave all her heart could give. And Carrie loved her family. She was tight with her brother, Gus, who was her best buddy growing up. She loved and adored her step-father, Adrian, to whom she was his daughter. She loved her uncle Jeffrey, who she affectionately called "homie". Carrie Bear and her mom, Constance, had that special bond that only a mother and daughter have, always within each other's heart.

Carrie lived in Seattle for the last two decades where she did floral design, landscaping, and for many years worked as a veterinary assistant. She struggled over years with drug addiction. She tried so hard to overcome that awful disease and had much support from family and friends. She died at her home.

We will all miss her terribly and can't even imagine the world without her, her laugh, her smile, her humor, her brightness.

Rest in peace dearest daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend to many. We love you more than words can say. You had no idea of how much you were loved.

"I wish I could show you when you are lonely or in the darkness, the astonishing light of your own being." - Hafiz