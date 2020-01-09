Carrie Dee Downie, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home Jan. 6, 2020.
She is survived by her children Valorie and Albert Gunsch, and Michael Downie, her sister-in-law’s Loretta Holton, Linda Thomas her half-sister Dayl Paris, her daughters-in-law Shari Gunsch and Sharee Downie, Maire Taylor, her grandchildren, Andrew and Shelby Gunsch, Emma, Zion, Khyla, Ella, Deakyn, Lily and Ezra Downie. She is preceded in death by her husband John Downie, her father Albert Wilder and mother Lydia Link and her step-mother Wilma Barnes.
The service will be held at the Latter Day Saint Wicks Lane Chapel, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
