Carrie Irene Gunderson
Carrie Irene Gunderson

Carrie Irene Gunderson, 90, of Billings, formerly of Seattle and Anchorage, died peacefully on March 14, 2021 in Billings. Irene was born Nov. 10, 1930 at Iron Creek Roadhouse in Alaska to Vera Lillian Wheeler and Jules Joseph Gunderson.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held, per her wishes. Heights Family Funeral home in Billings is assisting with arrangements and a full obituary may be viewed on Irene's Tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. ‘Goodnight Irene, I'll see you in my dreams.'

