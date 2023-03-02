On February 24, with his family at his bedside, Cary Wade Sanderson joined his son Jason in the great afterlife.

Cary's life story began in Missoula, MT on March 11, 1947. He was immediately adopted by his loving parents Wade (Sandy) and Bonnie Sanderson. They lived in Missoula until 1955 before moving to Billings. Growing up, Cary always enjoyed being an only child until it came to chores. With no siblings to help, Cary was responsible for them all. He attended Miles Avenue Elementary, Lewis & Clark Jr. High and graduated from West High in 1965. In high school he played the Upright String Bass in both band and orchestra. As a teenager Cary loved to play golf, baseball and ride his motorcycles. His love for golf and motorcycles continued into adulthood. He attended Montana State University, The University of Montana and Eastern Montana College.

He met the love of his life, MaryBeth Lemire, in 1969 and they married in 1971 eloping first to California and then returning to Billings to have a wedding for both families and friends. Cary would often joke that if they ever divorced they would have to do it twice; once in California and again in Montana. After living in western Montana for two years they finally returned to Billings. Soon, sons Jason, Christopher, Zachary and Ford Thomas joined their family. When the boys were young, summers were spent going to Karate tournaments, camping and family trips to Flathead Lake, Ohio, Denver, Canada and Texas. And most importantly, when the boys were old enough, trips to Sturgis, South Dakota for the motorcycle rally.

Cary worked for his dad, a utility contractor, installing water and sewer lines from the age of 15 until his dad retired in 1976. Cary was an expert at running a back hoe. Cary learned his strong work ethic from his dad. Many of Cary's friends also worked for Sandy at Sanderson Sales. Sandy always claimed he had the best hippie crew in the state. After several years of working for other constructions companies and selling real estate, Cary partnered with Bill Jaksha in 1988 and opened Micro Network building and selling computers. Cary retired in 2011.

Cary had a heart of gold, a wicked dry sense of humor and a gift to tell stories. He was a wonderful and loving husband and father. He loved MaryBeth and his sons more than life itself. Of all his accomplishments he was proudest of his sons, Jason, Chris, Zach and Ford and the men they have become.

Cary and MaryBeth always wanted to have a daughter and they finally got their wish when daughter-in-laws Joann and Amanda joined our family. He was so proud of his grandchildren Zona, Callum, Violet and Ford Thomas IV. At first Cary really did not want to become a grandfather thinking he was too young. He was only 63 after all. That changed the minute his first grandchild, Zona, was born. His love for his grandchildren grew each day.

Cary is preceded in death by his son, Jason, and his parents, Sandy and Bonnie Sanderson. He is survived by MaryBeth,his wife of 51 years, sons Chris and his wife Joann, Zach, and Ford and his wife Amanda, and grandchildren Zona, Callum, Violet and Ford Thomas IV.

Per Cary's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. We would like to express our gratitude to the ICU nurses and doctors who took such good care of Cary in his final days.

Cary, I love you and will always cherish the years we had together. Pop, we love and miss you (TFS).