Casey J. Barnes
Casey J. Barnes

Casey J. Barnes

Memorial service for Casey Barnes will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating. Casey J. Barnes age 65, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends the afternoon of Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, after a 3-year battle with cancer. Please visit www.gillettememorialchapel.com to express condolences.

