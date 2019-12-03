Cash Austin Taylor, 18, of Billings died in a tragic accident on December 1, 2019 in Saco. He was born March 12, 2001 in Billings to Marie and Tyrel Taylor. He was cherished by his mom, dad and brother River. The most important treasures to Cash were his family, his friends and his dog Sy.
Cash had the impeccable ability of being able to talk to anyone. He was able to be confident and comfortable in any situation he was placed in.
He loved all adventures from the most extreme to the most laid back, including boating, rafting, surfing, snowboarding, ice fishing, snowmobiling, ATV’s, dirt biking, mountain biking, skating, long boarding, camping and hunting. He enjoyed any crazy activity that he and his friends created. Cash enjoyed family traditions around the holiday seasons from Memorial Day fishing trips on the Hi-Line to singing the 12 days of Christmas. Another passion was travelling anywhere with his family from Yellowtail Dam to places around the globe like Egypt, Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada and inside the USA. One of his favorite activities was hanging with his squad snowboarding Bridger Bowl or waterskiing on the lake.
Cash attended Highlands Elementary where he played many youth sports. He enjoyed triumphs on the diamond at Veterans and Rose Park. Cash then attended Lewis and Clark Middle School. He graduated from Billings Senior High School; he was fully involved, competing in tennis and running cross county his senior year. He enjoyed creating stickers, ceramics, beads and many knick-knacks; we enjoyed his creative mind.
Cash was a classy dresser and notorious for his swag, unique taste in clothes, and ripping around in his white jeep with the bass bumping. He was an adventure man, “full send no half-senders”. He was naturally gifted at any physical activity and “all in” if he was with family or friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Cash was so beloved because he had a huge heart, shining brown eyes and a magnetic smile. Everyone was drawn to Cash and his wit. He would smirk lovingly and quip, “you liked that didn’t ya!” and hit your chest. He would slap the ceiling when he left the room, making you wish he would never leave.
Survivors include his mother Marie Taylor, his father Tyrel Taylor and his brother River Taylor.
Our family is so wonderful, so large and has so many people. Please know we are grateful for you all. Cash has touched so many lives. We are blessed by all of Cash’s friends and the enormous love you gave him.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. also at Dahl Funeral Chapel.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.