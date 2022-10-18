 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catherine Ann Johnson

Catherine Ann Johnson

Catherine Ann Johnson, 87 of Billings, died October 10. Catherine was born on January 31, 1935, in Billings to Elsie Slovarp and Earl McLorinan.

She is survived by the love of her life, husband Carl of 70 years; a son Steve Johnson (Lisa); three grandchildren, Jim Shaules (Aubourn), Kayla Johnson (Russell) and Tanner Johnson (Alyssa).

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 24, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.

To leave condolences and view the full obit, visit Catherine's Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

