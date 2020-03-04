Catherine Ann Schaeffer, 70 of Billings, unexpectedly passed away during a medical procedure on Feb. 26, 2020. Catherine was well known in the animal rescue community. She and her business partner, MaryAnn Wegner, formed Last Chance Cat Sanctuary and they were dedicated to animal welfare education and the importance of spaying and neutering. She will be missed by her sister Heather Joyce Charles of St. Louis, Missouri; friend MaryAnn; and many other friends who'd become like family.