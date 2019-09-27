Our precious mother and grandmother Catherine B. (Rider) Eder passed away on Sept. 20, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Mom was born May 18, 1935 in Fort Belknap to Ambrose and Julia (Bacon) Rider.
Mom graduated from Flandreau Indian school; attended nursing school in Tahlequah, Oklahoma and later attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
Mom met and married the love of her life Ray K. Eder in Poplar. They were married on May 7, 1956 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2016.
Mom worked for the federal government for 40 years. Her entire career was dedicated to helping those in need and she continued that passion after retirement when she became the Director of the New Life Mission in Poplar. This proved to be her most rewarding job as she enjoyed the hustle and bustle of the holiday seasons, planning the dinners and working with all the volunteers that came out to help. Her grandchildren would jump in and help decorate the mission, prepare and hand out the gift baskets and serve the meals to the community that attended. This was truly a family affair and we all enjoyed attending as well. Mom also loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dance at powwows and attended all their activities they were involved in.
Her surviving children are Karl (Roberta), Cary, Kathy Rae and Anna Lee Eder; Rosella (James) Wilson and Julie Ann DeCelles. Grandchildren James Reese, Karl Dustin, Talissa Catherine (Emerson), Taylor Jashaun and Madison Jade Eder; Charles Corbett, Martina Rose (Scott) and Montana Duke Wilson. Great grandchildren Aiden and Jayden Eder, Declan Wilson, Brayan and baby Emerson Boyd; daughter-in-law Burma Youpee, stepchildren George (Brenda), Rayola and Karen Eder, Monica Feather Earring, brother/sister-in-law Bert and Joann Eder of Red Lodge; Debra and Tamara Pinkerton and many nieces, nephews and cousins from the Fort Belknap reservation.
Mom is now reunited with her loving husband Ray K. Eder, her son Ray Eldon and daughter Martina Rose; sister Francis Gone; brothers Burton and Benny Rider; her parents Julia and Ambrose (ole daddy) Rider and all their family pets (dogs) that passed before them too numerous to mention.
Mom and dad were devout Catholics their entire life. Some of her church family and special friends are Roberta Budak, Beth Hagadone, Judy Laurdsen, Delores Kirn, Gemma Smith, Yvonne Shields, Linda Pavel, Myra Dupree, Esther Hapa, Louise Smith, Gloreen Azure, June Clark, Geraldine (Earthboy) Rutherford, Connie (Fox) Twins, Haven Gourneau, Val Gorder and Kate Murray.
Mom’s extended family include the Rider’s, Weasel, Shortman, Blackbird and Owens.
Rosary to be held at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Sept. 26, 2019 at 6 p.m.; funeral service Sept. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial in the Ray K. Eder family plot at the Poplar City Cemetery.
We apologize if we forgot anyone in our time of loss💔
