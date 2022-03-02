Catherine (Cathie) Louise (Battaiola) Sorg, 62, entered into eternal rest at St James Hospital on Feb. 15 in Butte, MT. Catherine was born on Oct. 12, 1959 to Paul and Doris (Martin) Battaiola.

Cathie loved hair and received her cosmetology license in Billings, MT at Acme Beauty School. Following that proud accomplishment she helped many get started in a profession she loved, becoming an instructor at Acme Beauty School as well. Later, she proudly opened her own business, Resort Salon and Spa in Billings.

Cathie married Ron Sorg in Miles City on Dec. 11, 1983. To this union were born Christie and Mike who became the centers of her life. She was a wonderful mother who channeled her creativity into making her house a home through her many arts and crafts. She adored gatherings and found satisfaction in cooking for her family and friends. Catherine had a lifetime full of love for pets, often bringing home stray animals. She had a 14-year-old Duke(y), a dachshund with whom she shared a deep love.

Cathie's faith was central to her life, and she courageously braved many obstacles. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Doris, older brother Paul, and daughter Christie, with whom she has been reunited with in Christ.

Surviving Cathie are relatives Kenny and Kris Duhame, Karen Sarti, Darlene Battaiola, Pam Masker and many nieces and nephews; friend Teri McGarvin, and son Mike Sorg.

A memorial service will be held in Billings at a later date.