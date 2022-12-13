 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catherine Holland Obie

  • 0
Catherine Holland Obie

Catherine Holland Obie passed away on Dec. 10.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Michelotti-Sawyer Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Please visit www.michelottisawyers.com for the full obituary.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A winter guide for trail safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News