The single, most defining characteristic of my Mom has been her ability to love all of us. She was born in 1942, an only child, daughter of Gertrude and Lawrence Baum. She studied at Lake Erie college, and joined the Peace Corps where she met my Dad. She was a teacher and he was building roads in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Growing up, we enjoyed listening to their stories about life in Africa. They returned to the United States where they had two children, first my sister Nancy Bashista and 13 months later I was born. My Mom supported the three of us with limitless love and sacrifice for as long as I can remember. Growing up she was always there at our store Salsbury's Center when I came home from school. When my daughter Maria was born with many complications she joined us in Madrid to help in any way she could. She has taught thousands of children, first with her own pre-school in Billings, Montana and later around the world, in the Fiji Islands, and finally finishing her career as a pre-school teacher at the American School in Dhaka, Bangladesh. When I visit my parents in Bangladesh I love sleeping in her office, surrounded by decades of her teaching materials. Because of my Mom, I truly believe that teaching is the best job in the world. I can't imagine any other way to positively impact so many lives. I already miss her, but I have no doubt that she will continue to care for her husband Bill Derrenger Sr., my Sister, Nancy Bashista and her husband Ron, my wife Tere Iglesias, and her grand children, Liam Bashista, Maria Derrenger, Paula Derrenger, Carla Derrenger, myself and so many others from heaven.