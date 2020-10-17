 Skip to main content
Catherine Marie Green
Mom, Grandma, Nana passed away peacefully from Alzheimers and COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Catherine was born May 11, 1936 in Big Sandy, Montana, to Florence and Frank Maxwell.

Memorial services will be Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Smith West Funeral Chapel. See full obituary and share condolences at smithfuneralchapels.com.

