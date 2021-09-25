Catherine Mary Laliberté, 99, passed from this world Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. SHE ALSO SERVED.

Cathy (with a “C,” she would always tell you) was married for 76 years to her husband, Bob, who passed in 2017. Together, they were the best parents seven children could have had, and they made us who and what we are. Mom's love for her children knew no bounds; Mom was the definition of love, Her Catholic faith informed her life and was always a comfort to her, especially after she lost Dad.

Cathy was born and raised in Southbridge, Massachusetts. Her future husband, Bob, was daydreaming while looking out a window in high school class when he noticed a very pretty, brown-haired girl walking along. He met her and they were married May 31, 1941. Bob made the Air Force his career and they served for over 30 years. In the military, the spouse also serves in so many ways, and Mom wanted that acknowledged at her passing. SHE ALSO SERVED.

Our parents retired to Billings in 1973. Mom volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital for 34 years and with St. Vincent de Paul for decades. Mom was a parishioner of St. Thomas Catholic Church for 48 years.