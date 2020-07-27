× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine Michunovich died on June 25, 2020, at home, with her family providing comfort and care.

Catherine was born in Butte on June 3, 1926, to her parents Katie and Marko Stanisich. She attended school in Butte and graduated from Butte High School. On July 21, 1946, she married John Michunovich, and they moved to Billings to begin a new life and raise their family. They have three children, Mary Ann, Marko and Mike. Catherine and John built a life together and dedicated themselves to their family, faith and community. Catherine worked for the Yellowstone County Treasurer's office, and, in 1962, she was appointed to the Treasurer's position to fill out a vacant term. In 1963, she was elected to be the County Treasurer. Being limited to one four-year term, she then ran for the Yellowstone County Auditor's office in 1966. As reported in the Billings Gazette in 1972, she got more votes than anyone running for office in Yellowstone County, including John Melcher. She retired in 1986 after a long career of public service. She retired undefeated, as a female and a Democrat, in Yellowstone County!