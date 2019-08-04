Cathy George (Bohling), 76, passed away in Billings on July 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and supported by a legion of caring friends.
Cathy was born to Giles 'Bob' and Virginia 'Jinny' Bohling in Hammond, Indiana. She grew up in the St. Louis, Missouri, area. She met the love of her life, Gene George, at the University of Kansas. They fell in love over a cup of coffee on the day President Kennedy was shot. Soon after came the happy marriage of two ridiculously good-looking people.
They married in 1964 and moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where Gene completed a master’s degree in geology while Cathy worked to support them. They spoke fondly of the $0.05 they saved weekly to buy and share a single ice cream cone. In 1966, Gene and Cathy moved to Casper, Wyoming. Soon after came daughter Lisa and son Eric. Gene and Cathy formed their own independent consulting geology company, Gene R. George and Associates, where Cathy managed the business side of the operations.
Cathy spent hours creating and maintaining her breathtaking gardens, both in Casper and in Billings. She loved flowers, especially roses and orchids. She was an avid reader, spending endless time devouring mysteries and dramas. While in Casper, she devoted many hours to the Central Wyoming Hospice.
She moved to Billings in 2013 and fell in love with the Billings Public Library, visiting it nearly daily, supporting the Library Foundation, and even helping with the Friends of the Library event, Food for Thought.
Cathy’s best love, however, was her friends and family. She was a loving wife to Gene, a devoted mother to Lisa and Eric, a doting grandmother to Emmett, David, and Calvin, and a delighted great-grandmother to Brian. She made friends nearly everywhere she went. We were amazed at how she would start frequenting a local business and almost instantly become friends with the proprietor.
Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene. She is survived by her son, Eric (Lynn) George of Billings; her daughter, Lisa (Steve) Reynolds of Cheyenne, Wyoming; grandsons Emmett Wester (Jessica), David Reynolds and Calvin George; great-grandson Brian Wester; and her beloved brother, Peter Bohling of Fort Collins, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Billings Public Library Foundation, 510 N. Broadway, Billings, MT 59101, 406-237-6149.
A service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A reception will immediately follow at the Billings Petroleum Club.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
