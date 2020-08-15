× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 7, 1991 - July 25, 2020

Catlin Dawn Grooms, age 29, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Catlin was born March 7, 1991. Catlin was born and raised in Billings by her grandparents Gerald and Susan Knaub. She is the daughter of Linda Grooms Shamburger, of Oregon and Mathew Sillavan. She graduated from Skyview H.S. in 2009, and was engaged in further education to fulfill her dream of becoming an R.N.

Catlin was engaged to the love of her life, Kyle Zimmerman and were to be married Nov. 8, 2020. Kyle is a flight trainer for small aircraft and was working toward a commercial licence.

Catlin's best friend Sierra Durst was always there for her, and she loved animals. Especially her pets.

She will be greatly missed by family, friends and many medical personal who became almost family to her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To leave condolences for the family, go to kyletrap@yahoo.com.

