Cayden Richard Brown

Cayden Richard Brown passed away in his sleep on Jan. 25, 2021. Cayden was a spirited outdoorsman! He was passionate about fishing, hunting, and just being in the tranquility of the outdoors.

His laughter was infectious and his sense of humor, contagious. His endless shenanigans threw many into laughter and some into shock. Cayden was an old soul, relishing in his good ol' country music and the company of family and good friends. He will be intensely missed by all that were lucky to know him.

He is survived by his parents Sean Brown, Laurie (Todd) Brown, adoring sisters Carlie and Kennedy, Breanna Beddes Brown, numerous beloved family members… and Clint Eastwood.

A Remembrance of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, at 1:00 pm at Knights of Columbus. Wear your nicest flannel.

Donations in Cayden's name can be sent to YRPA PO Box 1201 Billings, MT 59103. Donations will go towards a memorial bench on the Yellowstone.

'Just a good ol' boy, never meaning no harm'. - Waylon Jennings